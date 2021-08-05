Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 102.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.4%.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $41.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 112.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

