MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.31 and a beta of 1.22. MakeMyTrip has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

