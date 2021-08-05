Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,797 Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 110.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 70.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 72.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 504.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 57.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period.

Shares of PYZ traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.76. 10,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,863. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $96.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

