Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after buying an additional 1,535,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after buying an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,177,000 after acquiring an additional 252,178 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.52. The company had a trading volume of 70,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,803. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.53.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

