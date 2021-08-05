Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,581,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after purchasing an additional 206,785 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,575.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,541,000 after purchasing an additional 162,456 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 446,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,720,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,796,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $298.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,374. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $299.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.23.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

