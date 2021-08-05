Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 7,562 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January comprises about 3.3% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned about 5.41% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UJAN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the first quarter valued at about $365,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.10. 10,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,847. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.98.

