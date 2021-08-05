Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 86,173 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,173 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June comprises approximately 1.6% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth $77,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 37.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 105.6% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at about $241,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BJUN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.05. 1,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,331. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.