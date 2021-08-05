Man Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 89.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,610 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

RMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The RMR Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

The RMR Group stock opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The RMR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.68.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.02 million. Analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.88%.

The RMR Group Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR).

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.