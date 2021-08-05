Man Group plc Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 91.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,426 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,715,000 after buying an additional 284,483 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $197,494,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $160,286,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,039,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,485,000 after buying an additional 149,609 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.92.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,575. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $16.31 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

