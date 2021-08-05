Man Group plc Has $312,000 Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 85.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,312 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 921,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after buying an additional 79,465 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 86.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 724,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,672,000 after acquiring an additional 335,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after acquiring an additional 178,530 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,391,000 after acquiring an additional 41,488 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

NYSE STC opened at $57.23 on Thursday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.