Man Group plc Has $360,000 Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,928 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Pentair were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNR. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 318,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,867,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 30.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Pentair by 1.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 118,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

PNR opened at $76.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $77.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

