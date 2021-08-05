Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $45,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,245,000 after buying an additional 132,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.31. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.54.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,075,490.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,034,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $2,231,931 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

