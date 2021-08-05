Man Group plc Purchases 16,600 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 107.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 75,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth about $8,621,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $118.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

