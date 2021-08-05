Man Group plc Sells 191,628 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 191,628 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 182.4% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SUPN opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.