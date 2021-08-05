Man Group plc Sells 84,607 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 86.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 84,607 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $457,000.00. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $616,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,326.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ECOM opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.91. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $674.64 million, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.83.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.34 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

