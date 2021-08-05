Man Group plc Trims Stock Holdings in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Romeo Power were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Romeo Power by 1,432.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 202,215 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Romeo Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Romeo Power by 942.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 27,755 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 105.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Romeo Power news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $15,849,015.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,972,489 shares in the company, valued at $118,905,881.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMO opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02. Romeo Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.33 million, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

RMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

