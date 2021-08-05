Man Group plc Trims Stock Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,587 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Myers Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,242,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Myers Industries by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Myers Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

MYE stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $763.30 million, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.17.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

