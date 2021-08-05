Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 187,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

