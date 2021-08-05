Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 3,537 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $54,000.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.49. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $62.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

