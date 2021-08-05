Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $8.54 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $8,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,566,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,766,000 after purchasing an additional 627,732 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,840,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,570,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,616,000 after acquiring an additional 405,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,994,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,905,000 after acquiring an additional 306,499 shares during the last quarter.

GSIE stock opened at $35.61 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.31.

