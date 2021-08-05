Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases Shares of 74,541 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $676,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 121,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $82.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.