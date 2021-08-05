Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 100,226 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,226 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Americold Realty Trust worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,775 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,101,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,241,000 after acquiring an additional 440,524 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,022,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,170,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,450,000 after acquiring an additional 188,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $38.42 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -768.40, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

In related news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

