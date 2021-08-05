Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 7,687 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,687 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,559,000 after buying an additional 419,970 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,973,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,215,000 after buying an additional 147,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after purchasing an additional 46,085 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,222,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,933,000 after purchasing an additional 443,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,765,000 after purchasing an additional 169,943 shares in the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $33.37.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.12 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 43.73%.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.