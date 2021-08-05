Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.24

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$24.24 and last traded at C$24.01, with a volume of 2292557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.92.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.03.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$15.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.3499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.95%.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$550,282.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$138,897.95. Also, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total value of C$57,869.57. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,272 shares of company stock valued at $942,149.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

