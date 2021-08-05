Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stake Lowered by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 667,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,852,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.82. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Wolfe Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

