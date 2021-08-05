Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.79. 22,388,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,022,762. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -13.79%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.60 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

