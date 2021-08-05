Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will report sales of $2.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $3.06 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $10.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.68 million to $12.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $19.49 million, with estimates ranging from $13.01 million to $23.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Shares of MRNS stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $12.80. 274,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,793. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $468.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.26. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $20.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

