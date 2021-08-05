Mark Jon Nelson Sells 10,864 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $620,225.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Jon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $363,047.76.

On Monday, May 17th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 459 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $20,930.40.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $58.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 120.90, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.03. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.41.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 15.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,827,000 after purchasing an additional 387,505 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

