Marlin (POND) Market Cap Reaches $60.29 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Marlin has a market capitalization of $60.29 million and $50.15 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can now be bought for about $0.0818 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 36.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00046896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00101038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00139078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,870.51 or 1.00030780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.02 or 0.00832194 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.