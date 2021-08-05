Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $150.21

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $150.21 and last traded at $149.61, with a volume of 34675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.99.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMC. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.51.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,489,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,375,000 after acquiring an additional 122,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,912,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,983,000 after acquiring an additional 301,503 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,515,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,586,000 after acquiring an additional 729,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,221,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,809,000 after acquiring an additional 262,330 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.