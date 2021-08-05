Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of MRVL opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $62.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of -162.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.18.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,578,100. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,104,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,624 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,600,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,236 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

