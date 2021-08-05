Masco (NYSE:MAS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.650-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.79.

MAS traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $60.60. 4,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,026. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.97. Masco has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,755,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

