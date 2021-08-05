Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Short Interest Up 19.8% in July

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,700 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the June 30th total of 421,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of DOOR opened at $112.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.83.

In related news, Director John H. Chuang purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Masonite International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,128,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,302,000 after purchasing an additional 179,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Masonite International by 48.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,643,000 after purchasing an additional 434,950 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,115,000 after purchasing an additional 40,184 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Masonite International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,431,000 after purchasing an additional 24,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

