MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.710-$1.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.450-$5.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.41. The company had a trading volume of 614,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. MasTec has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.88.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTZ. Craig Hallum upped their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen started coverage on MasTec in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.50.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

