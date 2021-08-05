Matryx (MTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.03 Million

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Matryx has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $7,737.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Matryx has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One Matryx coin can currently be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00058731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00016668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.85 or 0.00903586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00096704 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00042924 BTC.

Matryx is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matryx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matryx using one of the exchanges listed above.

