Maxcoin Price Reaches $0.0069 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Maxcoin has a market cap of $426,124.24 and approximately $489.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 44.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,833.09 or 1.00433981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00032014 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $479.33 or 0.01178960 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.61 or 0.00338477 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.40 or 0.00401910 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006064 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00069076 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004729 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

