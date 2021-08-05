Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 432,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,480,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 21,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,820,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,302,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 655,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,864,000 after buying an additional 175,181 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MXIM stock opened at $101.05 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $105.49. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The company had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $7,191,452 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

