Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.Maximus also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.65-4.75 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NYSE MMS traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.81. Maximus has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.51.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

