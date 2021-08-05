MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.10.

MaxLinear stock opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -65.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.96. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $1,484,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $672,375.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,916.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 288,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,699,155. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 57.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 23.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

