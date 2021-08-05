McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Announces $4.50 None Dividend

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 4.50 per share on Friday, August 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ MCFE opened at $28.92 on Thursday. McAfee has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.43.
McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. McAfee’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McAfee will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
About McAfee
McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.
Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.