McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Announces $4.50 None Dividend

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 4.50 per share on Friday, August 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE opened at $28.92 on Thursday. McAfee has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.43.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. McAfee’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McAfee will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.79.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

