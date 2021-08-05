McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.11. The stock had a trading volume of 94,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,192. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.22. The stock has a market cap of $175.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $197.91 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

