Mchain (MAR) Trading 52.1% Lower Over Last Week

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 60.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Mchain has a market capitalization of $35,564.91 and $268.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mchain has traded down 52.1% against the US dollar. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mchain Profile

Mchain (MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 68,090,575 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

