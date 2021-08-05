McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $879,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth about $1,716,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,885 shares of company stock worth $6,010,716 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.88.

Shares of MCK opened at $205.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.89. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $209.27.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.