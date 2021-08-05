MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Down 8.3% on Insider Selling

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s stock price traded down 8.3% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $29.71 and last traded at $30.17. 4,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 142,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.

Specifically, insider Eugene Nonko sold 32,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $1,304,085.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,023,842.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $272,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,606 shares of company stock valued at $9,266,490.

MAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.46.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,117,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

