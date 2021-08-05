Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) shares rose 11.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.52 and last traded at C$9.35. Approximately 131,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 65,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.38.

DR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$7.75 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.42. The stock has a market cap of C$295.51 million and a P/E ratio of 60.67.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$124.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.01 million. Research analysts forecast that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is currently 143.56%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

