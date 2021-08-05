Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $307.16

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 307.16 ($4.01) and traded as low as GBX 281.80 ($3.68). Mediclinic International shares last traded at GBX 282.20 ($3.69), with a volume of 529,253 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.01, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 30.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 307.16.

About Mediclinic International (LON:MDC)

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 3 outpatient clinics, and 110 theatres with approximately 1,893 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 52 hospitals, 10 day case clinics, 8 sub-acute hospitals, and 305 theatres in South Africa and Namibia with approximately 8,792 inpatient beds; and 7 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, and 38 theatres with approximately 927 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mediclinic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediclinic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.