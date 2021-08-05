Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Director Sells $39,717.24 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $39,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $177.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.25. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 70,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Medpace by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.