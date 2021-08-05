Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.310-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Medpace stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.15. 165,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,644. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace has a one year low of $105.48 and a one year high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total value of $2,759,977.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $39,717.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,025 shares of company stock valued at $46,513,448 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

