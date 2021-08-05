Meir Adest Sells 7,338 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 285,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,955,435.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00.

SEDG stock opened at $292.73 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $377.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.70, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.78.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

