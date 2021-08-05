Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

MLSPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Shares of MLSPF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,192. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

Shares of Melrose Industries are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, August 26th. The 9-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.